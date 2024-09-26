MINNEAPOLIS -- — Napheesa Collier scored 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points in a game, and the Minnesota Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 on Wednesday night.

Collier tied Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the 42-point record when she made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. It was one of just two misses from the free-throw line in 14 attempts for Collier, who was subbed out with 58.3 seconds left.

Collier, who scored a career-high 38 points in Game 1, became the first player in WNBA history with 38-plus points in back-to-back playoff games. She also set a WNBA record for the most points (80) over a two-game stretch in the playoffs. Collier reached 38 points in Game 2 with 5:55 left in the fourth.

Kayla McBride added 15 points, and Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith each scored 12 for Minnesota. Courtney Williams had 11 points.

Brittney Griner scored 24 points for Phoenix and Diana Taurasi finished with 10 before fouling out with 2:34 left. Taurasi left to a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd before Collier came over to the Mercury bench for a brief handshake with her fellow UConn star.

Minnesota plays Sunday against Connecticut, which advanced to its sixth consecutive semifinals after an 87-81 victory over Indiana earlier Wednesday.