New York Liberty Takes 2-1 Lead In WNBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Sabrina Ionescu watched Breanna Stewart carry the New York Liberty all game, until it was time to win it. Then the ball was hers.

The star guard made it, a 3-pointer from 28 feet with a second remaining that gave the Liberty an 80-77 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night and moved them a win away from an elusive first WNBA title.

Stewart scored 22 of the team’s 45 points in the second half and finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Liberty erased a 15-point deficit to move one victory from winning their first title.

New York leads the finals 2-1 — the first time it has ever been ahead in the championship round — and can win the series Friday night in Minnesota.