If your NFL team stinks, or if you're a draft nerd (or both), it's never too early to talk about next year's prospects.

The Minnesota Vikings aren't packing it in just yet at 5-8 overall but have quite the uphill climb to re-insert themselves into playoff consideration.

2026 NFL Mock Drafts are already trickling out with the conclusion of the regular season of college football.

ESPN.com's Field Yates is hard at work projecting the top talent in the 2026 and corresponding landing spots, and has the Vikings picking a Cornerback at 11th overall:

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

A notable need for the Vikings is cornerback, where the team is lacking depth behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Enter Delane, who took his game to another level after transferring from Virginia Tech before this season. He has excellent size for the position (6-foot, 190 pounds) and thrives using force at the catch point to disrupt the ball. Delane is at his best playing off coverage and reading the quarterback, though he is also a willing run defender who could thrive in Brian Flores' aggressive system. When targeted as the primary coverage player this season, he surrendered the third-lowest completion percentage in the FBS (27.8%).

The 2026 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh is set for April 23rd-25th. The Vikings travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 action on Sunday Night Football.

Source: ESPN.com

