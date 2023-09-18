Finally! Minnesota Vikings Ink Veteran Dalton Risner

At long last, the Minnesota Vikings have bolstered their injured and depleted offensive line.

Dalton Risner, who had a free agent visit prior to the season, has officially agreed to a 1-year deal with the team.

Risner began his career with the Denver Broncos, and the Vikings will be the second team of his career.

Here is Mike Klis on Twitter confirming the news:

Risner provides immediate depth for a Vikings offensive line that has done a subpar job protecting Quarterback Kirk Cousins in an 0-2 start.

Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Bradbury have both missed time due to injury, and the entirety of the offensive line needs a boost, which is one major reason for the signing.

Risner does have position versatility, as he can play left or right guard, and also played right tackle in college at Kansas State.

The Minnesota Vikings look for their first win of the season on Sunday, when they collide with the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers in Minneapolis.

Source: Mike Klis on Twitter