Moore Wins Third MVP Award as Parker Beats Delle Donne

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lynx star Maya Moore said she's routinely asked if she has room for all of the awards she's won in her basketball career. She'll have to make space for another trophy after her performance on Saturday.

Moore won her third straight All-Star MVP award to lead Team Parker past Team Delle Donne 119-112 in the WNBA All-Star Game.

"Thank you for your concern for my storage space," Moore deadpanned after she was asked the question again after she scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists to win the MVP award on her home court.

"It's crazy, it really is, to just be fortunate enough to continue to be in positions to win, to be playing well, to be healthy," said Moore, who joined Lisa Leslie as the only three-time MVP of the game and became the all-time scoring leader in All-Star history, passing Tamika Catchings' mark of 108 points.

Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky also scored 18 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Dallas Wings added 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for Team Parker.

Team Delle Donne's Kristi Toliver of the Washington Mystics led all scorers with 23 points, including 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers. Rookie A'ja Wilson of the Los Vegas Aces added 18 points.