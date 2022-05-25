More Traffic Delays Coming to 41st Street in Sioux Falls

If you've attempted to drive along West 41st Street in Sioux Falls recently, you know you're not getting anywhere quickly as the area around the I-29 interchange is undergoing a major transformation during the $43 million Diverging Diamond Project, which will disrupt traffic until 2024.

Now there's another lane closure coming to 41st Street.

The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Tuesday (May 31), the eastbound lanes of West 41st Street will be closed from Sertoma Avenue to Kuehn Park Road.

That closure will allow crews to perform street and utility improvements.

Eastbound traffic will utilize the center turn lane for travel. Left and right turning movements will be restricted at various locations along the street as well.

The work is expected to be finished by early August.

