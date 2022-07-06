Multiple Road Closures Impacting Sioux Falls Traffic

Road Closed signs are going up all over Sioux Falls as construction season continues.

No fewer than five different streets are impacted in this phase.

North Sycamore Avenue Closure Google Maps loading...

North Sycamore Avenue is closed between Benson Road and Producer Lane to allow crews to complete road improvements.

The project is to be completed by the late fall.

Seventh Avenue Closure Google Maps loading...

South Seventh Avenue is closed between 17th Street and 18th Street to allow construction crews to perform railroad crossing improvements.

A detour is available using Cliff Avenue, Sixth Avenue, 17th Street, and 19th Street as alternate routes.

The road is scheduled to reopen next week.

Old Orchard Trail Closure Google Maps loading...

East Old Orchard Trail is closed between South Orchard Avenue and South Kinkade Avenue.

Spielman will be working on new utilities.

The work is expected to take a week.

Gibson Avenue Closure Google Maps loading...

Gibson Avenue between 37th Street and 41st Street is closed to allow construction crews to replace the water main.

The project is expected to take a month to complete.

Kuehn Park Avenue Closure Google Maps loading...

Starting tomorrow (Thursday), the south leg of the intersection of West 41st Street and Kuehn Park Avenue will be closed to allow construction crews to upgrade utilities.

Motorists should utilize Holbrook Avenue and 43rd Street as alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last a month.

