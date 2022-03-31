In the seventh season of The Masked Singer, the show is trying to mix it up a bit.

Instead of just having these masked performers come out one by one and do their thing, for this season, they are divided into three groups or teams.

Get our free mobile app

The three teams are The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Group 1 was introduced a couple of weeks ago and that bunch has been widdled down to just Firefly to compete in the later rounds. I still think Firefly is Monica.

Now, on to Group 2.

For Team Cuddly, Miss Teddy performed first. I was getting older lady vibes. My first inkling was Debbie Harry from Blondie. However, one of the panelists guessed Loretta Devine and I liked that guess, but it also made me think of another 'Dreamgirl', Jennifer Holliday.

Also from Team Cuddly we were introduced to Lemur. Again, I got older woman vibes. I don't think she's a professional singer in real life. Robin guessed Melanie Griffith and that is as good a guess as any.

Moving on to Team Bad. Hydra came out and is a 3-headed dragon-type creature. So, is it more than one voice? One person doing different voices? The voices sounded older. Martin Short gets guessed a lot, could it finally be him with his Three Amigos co-stars, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase? It's a possibility. We will go with that.

Team Good's first contender of the night was Ringmaster. There was a Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana clue so I think it is Emily Osment, who played Miley's best friend on that show. She's also a decent singer in real life.

Also from Team Good was Armadillo. There was a beefcake clue and hot dogs and I'm not sure what any of that means. Some of the clues made me think of Vin Diesel, but the voice doesn't really match up. It's the best guess I have so far.

In the end, Lemur got the least amount of votes and it was revealed to be Christie Brinkley!