How Many Games Will the Green Bay Packers Win in 2023?

Earlier this week, I had the daunting task of predicting the Minnesota Vikings season record in 2023 on a game-by-game basis.

I came to the conclusion that the Minnesota Vikings would finish the season at 10-7 overall based on my way too early predictions.

Today on Overtime with Bert Remien, I did the same, but this time it was for the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay has had yet another eventful offseason, saying so long to future Hall of Fame Quarterback Aaron Rodgers just a year after letting go of another stud in Davante Adams.

Now it's Jordan Love's time to shine, or time to do something, after sitting on the bench for his first three years as a pro. He'll have an opportunity to be in the good graces of Packer fans worldwide early on, as Green Bay travels to Chicago to take on the rival Bears in Week 1.

Here are my game-by-game picks for the Green Bay Packers this season:

Week 1 - @ CHI - WIN (1-0)

Week 2 - @ ATL - WIN (2-0)

Week 3 - vs. NO - LOSS (2-1)

Week 4 - vs. DET - WIN (3-1)

Week 5 - @ LV - WIN (4-1)

Week 6 - BYE WEEK

Week 7 - @ DEN - WIN (5-1)

Week 8 - vs. MIN - LOSS (5-2)

Week 9 - vs. LAR - WIN (6-2)

Week 10 - @ PIT - LOSS (6-3)

Week 11 - vs. LAC - LOSS (6-4)

Week 12 - @ DET - LOSS (6-5)

Week 13 - vs. KC - LOSS (6-6)

Week 14 - @ NYG - WIN (7-6)

Week 15 - vs. TB - WIN (8-6)

Week 16 - @ CAR - WIN (9-6)

Week 17 - @ MIN - LOSS (9-7)

Week 18 - vs. CHI - WIN (10-7)

Record Prediction - 10-7

I'm sensing a theme here. 10-7 Vikings, 10-7 Packers, who knows, maybe a 10-7 Lions team might be next. It's a division full of uncertainty, and truly its anyone's guess as to who takes home the NFC North Crown and how many games that team manages to win this Fall.

The Green Bay Packers open the season on Sunday, September 10th in Chicago against the Bears.

Get our free mobile app