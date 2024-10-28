Years ago when the moment came we stood, removed our caps, placed hands over hearts, and looked to the rafters at that beautiful flag waiting for the soloist to belt out the National Anthem.

The voice of Natalie Morris echoing through the arena would go scratchy and eventually cut out due to a microphone malfunction.

Fear not. Toronto Maple Leafs fans came to her rescue.

Below the video tab see some of the many comments from social media.

@hfaith209

9 years ago

How moving to hear and see them come together to sing our national anthem. It brings tears to my eyes when I think about those who have served and are serving our country, for those who died serving, and those who show true patriotism in the midst of tragedy and despite what comes our way (i.e. Boston Marathon bombing, 9/11).

To hear them come together and sing shows great respect. Thank you for showing such respect, honor, and consideration. Truly moving.

@alchemysparks7300

7 years ago

God what respect I have for NHL and Canada.

@TheJurciks

9 years ago

That was classy,and i'm not surprised at all ,because Canadian hockey fans,probably,are the best hockey fans out there,besides Canada and US are like brothers,am i right ?

Anyways,greetings from Latvian hockey fan,and stay classy!

@meomy009

9 years ago

This is what TRUE SPORTSMANSHIP is all about.......

@crazyhockeyplayer1

9 years ago

I was there singing

