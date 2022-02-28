4 Year Old Delivers Amazing National Anthem at SD Basketball Game (VIDEO)

Every once and a while a video will surface on social media of a young kid singing an incredible National Anthem.

Whether it is their age, their vocal range or their poise, these not only give you chills but also give you a revived sense of patriotism as well.

At a recent South Dakota high school basketball game, we all were treated to a four-year-old singing a great rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Sioux Falls Lutheran preschooler Caesyn Hemmer delivered an amazing National Anthem prior to the Sioux Falls Lutheran game against Colman-Eagan on Friday night.

Here is the video via Carter Schmidt of Keloland News.

Congrats to Caesyn on such an amazing job of singing the anthem and I'm sure many have given him a round of applause after watching his performance!

