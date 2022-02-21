NBA Honors Past, Present With 75th Tribute At All-Star Game

NBA Honors Past, Present With 75th Tribute At All-Star Game

Getty Images

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA celebrated its diamond anniversary with a sparkling tribute to honor 75 years on the hardwood floor. During halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team — including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — stood side by side on a circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Get our free mobile app

It was a chance to take a bow for the game's biggest names, players who cut a path down the lane for today's players. Each of them wearing blue blazers with a 75th logo, the best of the NBA's best were introduced to huge ovations, with the loudest cheers going to Jordan, the last player to walk onto the raised podium.

NFL Players With Famous Current And Former Wives And Girlfriends

Filed Under: Michael Jordan
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top