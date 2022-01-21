New Men’s Salon Sets out to Pamper the Gents of Sioux Falls

There are a number of great places here in the Sioux Empire for men to get their haircut. Those of us who still have hair, that is. (You lucky SOBs!)

We can now add one more place to that list, and it sounds like Sioux Falls newest men's only salon is really upping the men's grooming game.

Sir by Vanessen’s, located at 430 East Eighth Street, is offering a number of unique services that a great majority of the guys here in the Sioux Empire have never experienced before.

Get our free mobile app

Known as a Sioux Falls barber fit for a gentleman, Sir by Vanessen's is a new luxury barber-salon featuring services like; classic beard sculpts, face treatments that include, a hot towel followed by cleansing of the face, mask, hydration, and then a stimulation facial/scale massage. Men can get their hair colored, there are hot stone massages, detoxifying mud wraps, mani-cures and pedicures, body waxing, and many other pampering plans that are specially designed for the gentlemen of the Sioux Empire.

One of Sir by Vanessen's owners, Nikki Wood, told Dakota News Now, "She’s happy to be bringing a unique haircutting experience to Sioux Falls. I’ve been a barber for 24 years and just getting to know my clients throughout the years and them specializing and wanting their special place geared me into the idea of this place.”

Sir by Vanessen's has been open for a couple of weeks now, and they're already beginning to see their business grow. Owners and excited to see what it will look like a few months from now, once the buzz around this new luxury barber-salon continues to hit the streets and the word begins to spread even more.

Word has it, they have gift cards available. So ladies, if you're looking for a unique gift idea for the man in your life, this might be exactly what you've been searching for?

If you would like to give it a try, appointments can be made Monday-Saturday's.

Take a sneak peek at Sir by Vanessen's here.

Source: Dakota News Now

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls