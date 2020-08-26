New Study Shows Women Think Men Who Wear Face Masks Are Sexier

Wearing a face mask in public is part of this new normal we are now living experiencing. Despite living in a never-ending pandemic, some individuals choose not to wear a face mask or cover.

Now there's nothing wrong with that choice because it's your right. But guys...you might want to think about buying a face mask or two. Apparently, 88% of women say that men who wear face masks are sexier. Being safe is the new sexy.

A new survey from Royal shows that women think men are more attractive when they wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic than those who don't. Further in-depth of the study, even women who are in relationships think their own significant others are sexier in face masks. Neil Mehta, M.P.H., CEO, and founder of Royal, think that men feel less powerful behind a mask. Men feel like wearing a face mask is a "sign of weakness." "When you see how the majority of women perceive men in masks, however, it should be a game-changer for lots of guys, especially those who want to stay sexy in the eyes of their partner," explains Neil Mehta.

In my opinion, I think it all depends on who the man is behind the mask. For example, if I think that a guy is already attractive, then chances are my feelings won't change when the mask is on. It's like if Jimmy Garoppolo wore a face mask, he's still attractive with or without a mask. And yes, I do think that Jimmy G. is a good-looking guy!

There is also a mystery behind wearing a mask. It's intriguing to see what lies behind a face mask or covering. You can't help but wonder and be curious.

What do you think, ladies? Do face masks make a man look sexier?

