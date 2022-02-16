It happens so often, we’re on the verge of taking it for granted.

Once again, Sioux Falls has been named as one of the top places to live in America.

Livability.com, for the eighth straight year, has released a data-driven list of the most livable places in the country when factoring in things like safety, affordability, economic stability, outdoor recreation, accessibility, and community engagement.

Get our free mobile app

Based on all of those criteria, South Dakota’s largest city lands in the top 20 as the 20th best city to live in.

Here’s their take on our hometown:

‘Sioux Falls has a robust economy, picture-perfect weather for all four seasons, and tons of family-friendly activities and events. The city, home to roughly 190,000 people, is filled with antique shops and boutique small businesses, historical sites, sports and outdoor recreation opportunities and so much more. Plus, residents of this business-friendly community benefit from top-notch schools, excellent health care options and a friendly know-your-neighbor vibe.’

According to their ‘data driven’ rankings, Sioux Falls scored highest in the housing, education, health, and remote work ready categories.

Our lowest scores were in demographics, civics, and amenities.

BEST PLACES TO LIVE IN AMERICA (Livability.com)

Madison, Wisconsin Ann Arbor, Michigan Overland Park, Kansas Frederick, Maryland Charlottesville, Virginia Quincy, Massachusetts Hillsboro, Oregon Roseville, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Vancouver, Washington

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America