WATCH: That Time N’Sync Was Live at the Sioux Empire Fair

It was the summer of 1998. Meteors were falling from the sky, at the movies at least. Also at the theater, Eddie Murphy was talking to animals and WAS a talking animal. On the radio Brandy and Monica were fighting over a boy while Semisonoic was giving every bar a song to play at last call. And a group of five young men was about to break big in the music world.

JC, Chris, Joey, Lance, and some kid named Justin had been touring in Europe and had recorded their first album by the start of the year. As 1998 rolled on, the boys known as NSYNC hit the road in the United States. One of their stops on this trek was at the Sioux Empire Fair on August 13, 1998.

Foreigner had played the night before at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds. Then, that Thursday the 13th, NSYNC took the stage and made thousands of fans for life in the 605.

KELO-TV was on the scene that day the boy band descended on Sioux Falls. Reporter Angela Kennecke even got a chance to talk with the band. She was also nice enough to post an awesome throwback video from the day for us to enjoy.

Watch Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass live in Sioux Falls:

That wasn't the end of the Sioux Empire Fair's role in the turn of the century pop music explosion. The next year Britney Spears would be on the stage at the fairgrounds on August 15, 1999.

The year after that, Christina Agulera let the genie out of the bottle at the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on July 2, 2000.

