Your Super Bowl experience is about to go Next Gen!

To compliment that 60 inch Hi Def screen with surround sound, the games broadcast quality will be just like you are standing on the sidelines of every play.

According to to Associated Press, CBS Sports will unveil new technology for the network's broadcast of Super Bowl 50 next month.

A replay system will give viewers a 360-degree perspective and higher resolution than previously ever seen for the game. Thirty-six cameras strung around the upper deck of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, can freeze the moment and revolve around the play before continuing to show the scene. Viewers on Feb. 7 will be able to check out the quarterback's view from the pocket to other players' perspectives on the field.