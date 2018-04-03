Off the Tee: 2018 Masters Preview

While our weather in the Upper Midwest continues to hang on to winter, there is a true sign of spring this week.

The Masters is back.

The 2018 edition tees off Thursday (April 5) in Augusta, Georgia with no clear cut favorite to be slipping on a green jacket come Sunday evening.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf  and I talk about what to expect at Augusta National, including the players to watch, and the players who come into the first major of the year severely over hyped.

Joel and I discuss:

  • All eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who tees off at 9:42 AM Central, Thursday. Tiger, at age 42, is in search of his fifth Masters' win. But have we seen enough during his latest comeback to give him a chance at Augusta?
  • Tiger is one of 11 players that will go off at better than 20-to-1 odds to win. Which of the 11 has the best chance and which player outside of that group has the best shot at sneaking in for a victory?
  • Some of the top pairings in the opening two rounds
  • A unique array of side bets you can make involving Tiger at the 2018 Masters

Here's our full conversation:

