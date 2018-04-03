Off the Tee: 2018 Masters Preview

While our weather in the Upper Midwest continues to hang on to winter, there is a true sign of spring this week.

The 2018 edition tees off Thursday (April 5) in Augusta, Georgia with no clear cut favorite to be slipping on a green jacket come Sunday evening.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I talk about what to expect at Augusta National, including the players to watch, and the players who come into the first major of the year severely over hyped.