Off the Tee: Memorial, U.S. Women’s Open Recap
In golf's history books, Tiger Woods is chasing Jack Nicklaus' record 18 wins in major tournaments. Last weekend (May 31 - June 3), Tiger was playing in Jack's tournament, The Memorial, trying to chase down his first PGA Tour win in nearly five years.
For a time it looked like he might just do it.
In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I talk about Tiger's outstanding play in Ohio, with the notable exception of his putting, which took him from a Friday leader to a Sunday middle-of-the-pack finisher.
One of the biggest questions: have we seen enough from Tiger to think he has a serious chance to contend at this month's U.S. Open?
Joel and I also discuss:
- Bryson DeChambeau's playoff win at The Memorial capping a huge turnaround for a player that had trouble making the cut most of last summer
- A look ahead to this month's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York
- A incredible collapse and remarkable recovery for 22-year old Ariya Jutanugarn, who blew a seven-stroke lead with nine holes to play at the U.S. Women's Open, only to rally and win in a four-hole playoff
- Former major league pitcher John Smoltz qualifies for the U.S. Senior Open. Is that good or bad for golf?
Here's our full conversation:
