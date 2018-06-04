Off the Tee: Memorial, U.S. Women’s Open Recap

In golf's history books, Tiger Woods is chasing Jack Nicklaus' record 18 wins in major tournaments. Last weekend (May 31 - June 3), Tiger was playing in Jack's tournament, The Memorial, trying to chase down his first PGA Tour win in nearly five years.

For a time it looked like he might just do it.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I talk about Tiger's outstanding play in Ohio, with the notable exception of his putting, which took him from a Friday leader to a Sunday middle-of-the-pack finisher.

One of the biggest questions: have we seen enough from Tiger to think he has a serious chance to contend at this month's U.S. Open?

Joel and I also discuss:

Bryson DeChambeau's playoff win at The Memorial capping a huge turnaround for a player that had trouble making the cut most of last summer

A look ahead to this month's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 03: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

A incredible collapse and remarkable recovery for 22-year old Ariya Jutanugarn, who blew a seven-stroke lead with nine holes to play at the U.S. Women's Open, only to rally and win in a four-hole playoff

Former major league pitcher John Smoltz qualifies for the U.S. Senior Open. Is that good or bad for golf?

Here's our full conversation: