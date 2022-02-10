What would Brian Boitano do?

Well, apparently he would open a restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Boitano's Lounge is in the Kindler Hotel.

The Kindler Hotel opened in Lincoln, Nebraska in January of 2019 and Boitano's Lounge was the perfect fit for the boutique hotel.

Brian Boitano won the gold medal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in 1988 in Calgary, Canada.

In the skating world, Brian Boitano has won basically everything a skater can win! Because he did so much world travel as a competitive skater, he fell in love with food from all over the world!

After skating, he turned to his passion for food and released cookbooks and was featured on HGTV and Food Network. So opening a restaurant was a natural next step.

The Kindler Hotel describes Boitano's Lounge, "Locals and guests alike come together in the lavishly appointed lounge to enjoy uniquely crafted cocktails and a seasonal dining menu developed by Brian Boitano — world-renowned Olympic skater and Food Network star. Savor satisfying dishes and locally sourced ingredients in a hip and welcoming atmosphere. Boitano’s Lounge is the perfect place for dinner or nightcap."

According to Boitano's Lounge website, "Boitano's Lounge was the recipient of the worldwide Golden Key Award for 'Best Hotel Lobby' 2020."

Lincoln's Chamber of Commerce sat down with Brian Boitano before the opening to get the inside scoop! I'm not a Cornhusker fan, but even I want to try the 'Frisky Husker'.

You may be wondering, "Does Brian Boitano live in Lincoln, Nebraska?"

I couldn't find that to be true. A quick Google search said that Brian mostly lives in San Francisco and spends a few months a year in Italy.