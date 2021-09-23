Pick Apples, Play, and Help This Baltic Kid Fight Cancer

Javins is a young man who lives in Baltic, SD, and has been bravely fighting childhood cancer. And according to Cassi Moeller, it has not been an easy fight.

Javin is a young boy in Baltic and is scheduled to be heading home from a month-long hospital stay of tests and treatments due to his battle with cancer.

His battle has been a barrage of pills, pokes, low potassium levels, and hospital stays. Kids just shouldn't have to go through all of this, but they do.

According to Javin's latest update he is, “doing great his apatite is definitely back, yes that whole pizza is for him. So, far his numbers have either been in the normal range or gone up each clinic visit. So, as long as the positive days keep going we should be able to head home the 29th or 30th.”

As Javin and his family continue their battle with this horrible disease the medical and associated costs continue to climb. This is where you can help.

The Baltic Can Do crew, Dave Siemonsma, and The Baltic American Legion Post 175 are teaming up for another great weekend of apple picking and play! Join in the fun and help out one of your neighbors.

What to know about this Great Fall Apple Fundraiser...

WHEN: This Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 t0 5 pm

WHERE: The Old Silver Creek Orchard @ 25052 474th Ave in Baltic, SD

WHAT:

Local vendor Nuts N Stuff will be at the orchard



There will be kids' games, bags, and rock painting activities.



Bring a grocery bag or a 5-gallon bucket and get some of these delicious apples!

$5 per grocery bag

$10 per 5 Gallon Bucket

All proceeds collected are going to be donated to Javins Journey!

