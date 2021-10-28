Officer Involved Shooting Kills Stabbing Suspect in Sioux Falls

UPDATE: 12:40 AM 11/28/21

UPDATE: 10:55 AM 11/28/21

UPDATE: 10:25 AM 11/28/21

Dakota News Now is reporting that the police activity in central Sioux Falls Thursday morning was in response to reported multiple stabbings.

The reported stabbing led to an hour-long standoff and ended when Sioux Falls Police shot and killed a man, police say.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls police, including SWAT, are responding to a situation in central Sioux Falls Thursday morning (10/28).

Officials have reportedly blocked off Garfield Avenue near 12th Street. This is a developing story.