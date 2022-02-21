Reports of live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces, and rodent nesting have prompted the closing of over 400 Family Dollar Stores.

Sioux Falls has 3 Family Dollar stores. This closure announcement does not include any Family Dollar stores in Sioux Falls or South Dakota.

It does affect 404 Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Family Dollar issued a voluntary recall of certain products that were stored and shipped to 404 stores after Jan. 1, 2021.

During an inspection, the Food and Drug Administration reportedly observed live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting, and rodent odors.

The recalled products include drugs, devices, cosmetics, and foods. There is concern that contaminated items could cause Salmonella poisoning.

According to CSP Daily News, “a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.”

Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected products may return such products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 am and 5 pm EST.

You can see a full list of the Family Dollar stores affected by this closing at businesswire.com.