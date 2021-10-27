Leave it to the folks at Busch beer to come up with apparel for your wedding day. The famous brewing company wants you to say yes to the dress with a camouflage print wedding gown. The bride-to-be can choose from camo green or camo gray.

The early reviews seem to be positive with one bride-to-be saying, "WOW, can I just say WOW I never thought I'd ever get to see the dress of my dreams but here it is, no second thoughts, can't wait to wear it on my big day!!!!!!!!!!!"

Busch and David's recommend ordering before 11/26/21 to ensure on-time arrival.

Here's a few of the details:

Polyester

Sweep train

Side pockets (for holding a Busch beer during the vows, perhaps?)

Optional coverage panel included

Back zipper; fully lined

For $750, this baby is your, ladies! Get started here and select color and size.

