Say Yes to the Busch Beer Wedding Dress. See It:

Photo by Ben Rosett on Unsplash

Leave it to the folks at Busch beer to come up with apparel for your wedding day. The famous brewing company wants you to say yes to the dress with a camouflage print wedding gown. The bride-to-be can choose from camo green or camo gray.


Sioux FallsDavid's Bridal

The early reviews seem to be positive with one bride-to-be saying, "WOW, can I just say WOW I never thought I'd ever get to see the dress of my dreams but here it is, no second thoughts, can't wait to wear it on my big day!!!!!!!!!!!"

Get our free mobile app

Busch and David's recommend ordering before 11/26/21 to ensure on-time arrival.

Here's a few of the details:

  • Polyester
  • Sweep train
  • Side pockets (for holding a Busch beer during the vows, perhaps?)
  • Optional coverage panel included
  • Back zipper; fully lined

For $750, this baby is your, ladies! Get started here and select color and size.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z:

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

 

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest:

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

 

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

 

Filed Under: Busch Beer, wedding dress
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top