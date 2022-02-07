Storing valuables outside of your home in insecure places is a popular idea in South Dakota's largest city.

Over the weekend, Sioux Falls Police received three reports of guns stolen out of cars. Yes, three people thought the best place to leave a firearm was in their car, unsecured.

They all thought their vehicle was locked and one of them also left their extra key fob in the car so they could have taken the gun and the car, but left the vehicle behind.

Obviously, the best place to store a firearm is not in a car. That would be inside your home in a secure place where no one except the owner could gain access to it, like a safe or locked room inside a locked home.

Being the best and being the most popular does not have to coincide, and they certainly don't in Sioux Falls. So here are the five most popular places to store guns in Sioux Falls.

5 - On the passenger seat

The passenger seat is popular to store guns because it not only gives the gun owner quick access to it should the need arise, but can easily be camouflaged by a purse, gym bag, or backpack to hide it. Criminals never look under things looking for valuables.

4 - In the center console

Once upon a time, there was no storage compartment in vehicles under your right arm. Your only option for a closed compartment was the glove box. But modern cars now have a convenient place to put CDs you don't listen to, garbage, change, pens, and loaded pistols.

3 - In the door pocket

If you keep the gun in the pocket of the driver-side door, it is very quick to get at, and easy for a thief to find, plus the entire problem of keeping track of the gun could be alleviated when it falls out onto the ground when you open the door.

2 - Above the visor

Just think about it, most people who are robbing cars are not interested in stealing the car itself. That brings way more heat on them than just taking some valuables. Sun visors have been hiding keys, at least in movies, for decades. Thieves looking for stuff and not keys will never look there.

1 - Under the driver's seat

What is better at hiding a gun in your unlocked car than greasy fast food bags, empty pop bottles, and used coffee cups. The seat that hides all of those things. Driver's seats have been collecting junk and farts for over a century now, making it a very popular spot to hide a firearm.

This is obviously meant to be sarcastic. The only time I have ever left a gun in my vehicle was when I was sleeping in it deer hunting. Bring them inside, and lock them up if you're going to have kids or guests over.