Sioux Falls Great Bear Ski Valley Announces 2022 Opening Date

Sioux Falls Great Bear Ski Valley Announces 2021-2022 Opening Date!

With the cold weather in the forecast this week, Great Bear plans to open for skiing and snowboarding for the 2021-2022 season with limited runs at 9 a.m. this Thursday, Dec. 30!

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW...

1) MUST BUY LIFT TICKETS ONLINE

Due to a projected 40% of trails being open, full-day lift ticket sales are limited to 300 a day, and evening tickets (starting at 5 p.m.) are limited to 300 a day.

Guests are required to buy tickets online at sportcodestore.com/greatbear.

More daily tickets will become available as more terrain is opened, weather permitting. Rental equipment must be purchased at Guest Services the day of your visit and is first-come, first-serve.

Great Bear season pass holders may use their pass and buddy passes any day of the season without restriction. Punch cards, ambassador passes, vouchers, gift certificates and will also be accepted without a reservation.

No reservation is required for College ID Night (begins Saturday at 5 pm), Sanford Health BOGO (begins January 4) or military discounts.

Get our free mobile app

2) TUBING NOT YET OPEN

3) BOOK LESSONS ONLINE NOW

Lessons are now available to book online at greatbearpark.theonlysky.com. Reservations are highly recommended.

4) 5th GRADE DAYS BEGINS FRIDAY

Great Bear's popular 5th Grade Days program begins Friday, Dec 31, and runs every Tuesday and Friday all season. For only $10, get a lift ticket and equipment rental. Also, book a $20 group lesson for your 5th grader for Fridays online. To register your 5th grader, visit greatbearpark.com/fifthgrade

5) EXTENDED HOURS OVER HOLIDAY BREAK

Great Bear will have extended hours over the holiday break, including a firework show at midnight on New Year’s Eve!

Thursday, Dec. 30, 9 am to 10 pm

Friday, Dec. 31, 9 am to 11:30 pm (5th Grade Days) Special rates at 5 pm, fireworks at midnight!

Saturday, Jan. 1, 9 am to 10 pm

Sunday, Jan. 2, 9 am to pm

Great Bears asks all guests to “know before you go” this winter. Visit greatbearpark.com or give them a call at 367-4309 for the most up-to-date information.