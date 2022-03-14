Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Grocery Store Will Soon Be Pharmacy And Bakery

There has been some speculation as to what was going to become of the closed 10th and Kiwanis Hy-Vee store here in Sioux Falls. The picture is getting a bit clearer.

According to the Argus Leader Hy-Vee is going to use the 10th and Kiwanis Ave. location as more of a warehouse and serve as a regional bakery for Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

The store itself is slated for demolition so the new facility can be built.

The Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee store at 2700 W. 10th Street closed its doors to the public on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Not counting the 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue location there are 6 Hy-Vee grocery stores in Sioux Falls.

Hy-Vee has been a staple in the Sioux Falls community since it opened its doors in August of 1975. The city's first location was at the northwest corner of 26th and Sycamore.

Hy-Vee was founded in 1930 in the southern Iowa town of Lamoni. Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg ran the chain that ultimately became known as Hy-Vee.

Wikipedia describes Hy-Vee as an employee-owned chain of supermarkets in the Midwestern and Southern United States, with more than 280 locations in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and soon Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.