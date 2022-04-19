Sioux Falls Is One of the Most ‘Livable’ Cities in America. Again.

Living in Sioux Falls continues to be a top-notch experience.

For the second time in 2022, South Dakota's largest city has been tabbed as one of the most livable places in America.

This time it's a top-ten ranking on AARP's livability index, which has Sioux Falls as the ninth-most livable Mid-Sized City (population: 100,000 to 499,999)

The ranking is based on a city's overall showing in seven categories. Sioux Falls scored above the national average (50) in each of the seven:

Housing (affordability, availability, accessibility) - 60

Neighborhood (proximity, safety, mixed-use development) - 56

Transportation (convenience, safety, options) - 72

Environment (air/water quality, energy efficiency, hazard mitigation planning) - 58

Health (smoking cessation, exercise opportunities) - 56

Engagement (voting rights, human rights, cultural engagement) - 67

Opportunity (job availability, government creditworthiness, graduation rates) - 72

MOST LIVABLE MID-SIZED CITIES (100,000 - 499,999)

Alexandria, Virginia Cambridge, Massachusetts Arlington, Virginia St. Paul, Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota Madison, Wisconsin Elizabeth, New Jersey Rochester, Minnesota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Berkeley, California

Back in February, Livability.com released a data-driven list of the most livable places in the country when factoring in things like safety, affordability, economic stability, outdoor recreation, accessibility, and community engagement.

Based on all of those criteria, South Dakota’s largest city landed in the top 20 as the 20th best city to live in.

Here was their take on our hometown:

‘Sioux Falls has a robust economy, picture-perfect weather for all four seasons, and tons of family-friendly activities and events. The city, home to roughly 190,000 people, is filled with antique shops and boutique small businesses, historical sites, sports, and outdoor recreation opportunities and so much more. Plus, residents of this business-friendly community benefit from top-notch schools, excellent health care options, and a friendly know-your-neighbor vibe.’

According to their ‘data-driven’ rankings, Sioux Falls scored highest in the housing, education, health, and remote work-ready categories.

Our lowest scores were in demographics, civics, and amenities.

Sioux Falls isn't the area's only town holding down an impressive ranking from AARP this month.

Orange City, Iowa checks in at number four on AARP's newest list - the Most Livable Small Towns (population 5,000 - 24,999).

