Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken Finds Time To Publish New Book

Have you ever heard of the saying that some people can just do it all? Well when it comes to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, he can run a city while publishing a new children's book.

Somehow in between campaigning for his second term, Mayor TenHaken found the time to publish a children's book titled "A Field Trip to City Hall." The best part? You can purchase these books today, and the proceeds go towards a great cause.

According to Mayor TenHaken's Facebook page, "A Field Trip to City Hall" is about "an excited grade school class (that) visits City Hall and learns the value of serving others and being kind." When classes visit Mayor TenHaken in his office, he explains that he gives each student a copy of the book.

During this re-election campaign for mayor, Mayor TenHaken reiterated that the next four years will focus on kids since they are the future for the city. This book is one step closer to this goal since it gives every resident (especially kids) a prospective of how to be kind to one another.

So where can people purchase "A Field Trip to City Hall?" These books can be found at Child's Play Toys on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. When future readers buy this book, 100% of sales will go to Feeding South Dakota to benefit the organization's Backpack Program.

Reading is so critical. It really encourages kids to use their imaginations, allows them into a whole new world, and to create ideas for new stories. Plus, it gets kids away from the television and computer screens.

Readers are leaders, kids!

