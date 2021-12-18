UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police Say Missing 12 Year-Old Located
UPDATE: Dashanti Clark has been located
The Sioux Falls Police Department said Saturday night (Dec 18) that they are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
The SFPD reports that Dashanti Clark was last seen on December 18 at about 1:00 PM. She was wearing jeans and a black hoodie. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.
