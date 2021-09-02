Sioux Falls Native to Star in Zombie Movie Opening on Sept. 10th

It's always awesome to hear about a hometown kid that gets the opportunity to live out his dream. Such is the case with Sioux Falls native Jayden Lund.

Lund graduated from Lincoln High School in the mid-'80s and is about to appear in a new horror film titled "The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre" that opens nationwide later this month.

Lund shared his excitement for the film and this incredible opportunity on social media recently. He wrote, "Hey everyone! I’m in this wild, crazy, fantastic movie and it opens September 10th! I’ll be going to its opening day in LA and I can’t wait. If you enjoy it half as much as we did making it, you will love it!!!

Get our free mobile app

Max Martini, who has starred in countless TV shows and is probably best known for his work in motion pictures like; "Pacific Rim," "Fifty Shades of Grey," and "Captain Phillips" mans the director's chair for this one. The movie also stars well-known actors Randy Couture from "The Expendables," DB Sweeney from the movie "The Cutting Edge," Adrian Pasdar from "Near Dark," and Bas Rutten from the motion picture "Sinners and Saints."

The premise of Martini's new flick revolves around a wrestling tag team called the Manson Brothers. Two aging wrestlers who have been relegated to fight in small promotions in their twilight years.

Evidently, the Manson boys agree to participate in a midnight cage match that takes place on Halloween night. Unbeknownst to them, this contest will leave them trapped inside an arena with a group of other wrestlers and fans that have somehow become infected with a mutated form of rabies. As you might imagine, hi-jinx ensues from that point, and the Manson Brothers are left to fight their way to survival armed only with their mad wrestling skills as they do their best to ensure the virus does not escape outside the venue unleashing an all-out zombie massacre on society.

Sioux Falls native Jayden Lund plays a character called Captain Marvelous in the movie.

Lund has also done work in 2007's "Alvin and the Chipmunks" and the 2009 movie "The Informant" starring Matt Damon.

I don't know about you, but I always enjoy a good zombie movie, and what goes better together than zombies and pro-wrestling, right? Talk about the perfect steel cage death match!

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre hits the big screen on Friday (September 10).

Hopefully, it will find its way to a Sioux Falls theater shortly after that, so we can all watch Jayden Lund do the city of Sioux Falls proud.

Check out the official trailer below:

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls