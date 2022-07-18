Sioux Falls’ Newest Party Destination…A Tractor!

You've probably seen some Sip n' Cycles riding through downtown Sioux Falls this summer. Perhaps this past weekend you even saw a traveling tractor complete with people dancing the night away as it was making its way through the streets of Sioux Falls!

What if I told you there was a party happening on that tractor that allows you to dance and celebrate any number of occasions as you enjoy the sights and sounds of the city? It's a new experience that is actually bringing the farm to the city.

Are you ready to party Sioux Falls? Hop in the back of this state-of-the-art SuFu Tractor that's taking over the streets of downtown. It's a new party atmosphere that allows residents and visitors to see Sioux Falls from a different perspective. You can #Get2Gettin on the new SuFu Tractor thanks to owners Jason & Tanya Harder and Shawn & Ava Ohnstad.

After being inspired by their party tractor in Nashville, Jason & Tanya Harder and Shawn & Ava Ohnstad thought the SuFu Tractor would be the perfect addition to the city's nightlife. It's a 75-minute ride of great party people enjoying the city.

The SuFu Tractor has "an illuminated dance floor, roof raising stereo, and… we don’t need no water because we got a variety of adult beverages - SuFu Tractor is bringing the #TractorParty to DTSF!" There is also water on board, don't worry!

The pick-up and drop-off location for rides is located just outside of Remedy Brewing Company. All riders must be 21 to ride the SuFu Tractor. You can register for your party ride by clicking here.

I was lucky enough to experience the one of first official tractor rides this past weekend not once, but twice! This was truly an awesome party experience and a fun way to spend time in the city. There is plenty of room to dance and have a good time which is perfect if you're looking to have a huge party. It's truly an unforgettable evening. What are you waiting for Sioux Falls? #Get2Gettin on the new SuFu Tractor!

