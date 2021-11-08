UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls Boy Found Safe Monday
UPDATE 8:08 AM, Nov 8, 2021
Derrick VanDenBosch was found safe, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
As of Monday morning, the Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.
12-year-old Derrick VanDenBosch is being described as missing or runaway. He is a black male, 4’10”, 95 lbs, brown eyes, and short brown hair.
VanDenBosch was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lettering on the front.
Get our free mobile app
If you have seen Derrick VanDenBosch or know where he may be the Sioux Falls Police Department is asking you to please call police at 605-367-7000 or call Sioux Falls Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.
The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.
Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: