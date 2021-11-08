UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls Boy Found Safe Monday

UPDATE 8:08 AM, Nov 8, 2021

Derrick VanDenBosch was found safe, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

As of Monday morning, the Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Derrick VanDenBosch is being described as missing or runaway. He is a black male, 4’10”, 95 lbs, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

VanDenBosch was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lettering on the front.

If you have seen Derrick VanDenBosch or know where he may be the Sioux Falls Police Department is asking you to please call police at 605-367-7000 or call Sioux Falls Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.