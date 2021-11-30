Sioux Falls Public Schools’ Closings and Cancellations Policy

South Dakota is no stranger to strong winter storms. When those days of cold and snow move through the Sioux Falls area they can shut the town down. Sioux Falls is a pro at digging out of the snow, but it may take a day or two.

When that happens the schools in Sioux Falls may be closed for the day to help keep people off the streets and kids safe in their warm homes.

Get our free mobile app

When the Sioux Falls School District may need to call off school because of weather, that decision is made by the district's superintendent. The district says that they try to make a cancellation decision by 5:00 AM.

When a severe storm hits the area or is forecast, we start contacting local officials as early as 3:00 a.m. We communicate with our Operational Services Department, the Weather Bureau, the City Street Department, Sioux Falls Transit, and our transportation contractors. It is our goal to decide whether or not to cancel school by 5 a.m. to allow time for parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared, food services to prepare meals, and the bus company to begin operations - Sioux Falls School District

If school is canceled for Sioux Falls public schools because of the weather, the district says it will contact parents with a phone call and recorded message, usually by 6:30 AM.

The Sioux Falls school district adds that the announcement will be made on local media; the district’s website, Facebook, and Twitter; and the SFSD app.

If the weather forces the Sioux Falls public schools to close early or start late the announcement will be made on the same channels.

If school is closed for a day, the district will make up the missed day at the end of the school year.

Sioux Falls Public School Closings and Cancellations Policy (HERE).

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls , it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David! ﻿ All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

