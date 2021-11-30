Sioux Falls Public Schools’ Closings and Cancellations Policy
South Dakota is no stranger to strong winter storms. When those days of cold and snow move through the Sioux Falls area they can shut the town down. Sioux Falls is a pro at digging out of the snow, but it may take a day or two.
When that happens the schools in Sioux Falls may be closed for the day to help keep people off the streets and kids safe in their warm homes.
When the Sioux Falls School District may need to call off school because of weather, that decision is made by the district's superintendent. The district says that they try to make a cancellation decision by 5:00 AM.
When a severe storm hits the area or is forecast, we start contacting local officials as early as 3:00 a.m. We communicate with our Operational Services Department, the Weather Bureau, the City Street Department, Sioux Falls Transit, and our transportation contractors. It is our goal to decide whether or not to cancel school by 5 a.m. to allow time for parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared, food services to prepare meals, and the bus company to begin operations - Sioux Falls School District
If school is canceled for Sioux Falls public schools because of the weather, the district says it will contact parents with a phone call and recorded message, usually by 6:30 AM.
The Sioux Falls school district adds that the announcement will be made on local media; the district’s website, Facebook, and Twitter; and the SFSD app.
If the weather forces the Sioux Falls public schools to close early or start late the announcement will be made on the same channels.
If school is closed for a day, the district will make up the missed day at the end of the school year.
