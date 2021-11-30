When is the first day of school? When does Christmas vacation start and end? Is there school Friday? These are some of the questions that get asked over and over in many homes in Sioux Falls.

As a parent one of the most important pieces of information you need is the current school year's calendar. But, where do you get one? Can you trust a paper copy to make its way from the teacher, into a backpack, and then into your hands in a timely manner. Maybe, but why risk it.

Here are the big days you need to know if your student goes to a Sioux Falls public school, plus links to download your own copy to print and put on the fridge (or at least plan to).

2021-2022 SIOUX FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDAR

(DOWNLOAD THE FULL CALANDER HERE)

SIOUX FALLS

SCHOOL DISTRICT

AUGUST 2021

26 - First Day of School

SEPTEMBER 2021

3,6 - Labor Day Break No Classes

OCTOBER 2021

11 - Native American Day Observance No Classes

12 - Inservice No Classes

NOVEMBER 2021

5 - Elementary and Middle School - Early Dismissal - Inservice

11 - Veterans' Day Observance No Classes

24 - Compensatory Day No Classes

25-26 - Thanksgiving Break No Classes

DECEMBER 2021

22-31 - Holiday Break No Classes

JANUARY 2022

3 Classes Resume

14 - Teacher Work Day No Classes

17 - Inservice & Martin Luther King Jr Day Observance No Classes

FEBRUARY 2022

21-22 - Presidents' Day Break No Classes

MARCH 2022

18 - Compensatory Day No Classes

APRIL 2022

1 - Elementary and Middle School Inservice - Early Dismissal

15-18 - Spring Break No Classes

MAY 2022

24 Last Day of School (If weather causes school closing, days will be made up at the end of the school year.)

29 Graduation

2022-2023 SIOUX FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDAR

(DOWNLOAD THE FULL CALANDER HERE)

SIOUX FALLS

SCHOOL DISTRICT

AUGUST 2022

25 - First Day of School 2022

SEPTEMBER 2022

2,5 - Labor Day Break No Classes

OCTOBER 2022

10 - Native American Day Observance No Classes

11 - Inservice No Classes

NOVEMBER 2022

11 - Veterans' Day Observance No Classes

23 - Compensatory Day No Classes

24-25 - Thanksgiving Break No Classes

DECEMBER 2022

22-30 - Holiday Break No Classes

JANUARY 2023

2 Classes Resume

13 - Teacher Work Day No Classes

16 - Inservice & Martin Luther King Jr Day Observance No Classes

FEBRUARY 2023

6 Inservice No Classes

20-21 - Presidents' Day Break No Classes

MARCH 2023

10 - Compensatory Day No Classes

APRIL 2023

7-10 - Spring Break No Classes

MAY 2023

24 Last Day of School (If weather causes school closing, days will be made up at the end of the school year.)

21 Graduation

Sioux Falls School District Elementry Schools

Sioux Falls School District Middle Schools

Sioux Falls School District High Schools

