Here are the Sioux Falls School District Calendars for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 School Years
When is the first day of school? When does Christmas vacation start and end? Is there school Friday? These are some of the questions that get asked over and over in many homes in Sioux Falls.
As a parent one of the most important pieces of information you need is the current school year's calendar. But, where do you get one? Can you trust a paper copy to make its way from the teacher, into a backpack, and then into your hands in a timely manner. Maybe, but why risk it.
Here are the big days you need to know if your student goes to a Sioux Falls public school, plus links to download your own copy to print and put on the fridge (or at least plan to).
2021-2022 SIOUX FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDAR
(DOWNLOAD THE FULL CALANDER HERE)
Tap to enlarge
AUGUST 2021
- 26 - First Day of School
SEPTEMBER 2021
- 3,6 - Labor Day Break No Classes
OCTOBER 2021
- 11 - Native American Day Observance No Classes
- 12 - Inservice No Classes
NOVEMBER 2021
- 5 - Elementary and Middle School - Early Dismissal - Inservice
- 11 - Veterans' Day Observance No Classes
- 24 - Compensatory Day No Classes
- 25-26 - Thanksgiving Break No Classes
DECEMBER 2021
- 22-31 - Holiday Break No Classes
JANUARY 2022
- 3 Classes Resume
- 14 - Teacher Work Day No Classes
- 17 - Inservice & Martin Luther King Jr Day Observance No Classes
FEBRUARY 2022
- 21-22 - Presidents' Day Break No Classes
MARCH 2022
- 18 - Compensatory Day No Classes
APRIL 2022
- 1 - Elementary and Middle School Inservice - Early Dismissal
- 15-18 - Spring Break No Classes
MAY 2022
- 24 Last Day of School (If weather causes school closing, days will be made up at the end of the school year.)
- 29 Graduation
2022-2023 SIOUX FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDAR
(DOWNLOAD THE FULL CALANDER HERE)
Tap to enlarge
AUGUST 2022
- 25 - First Day of School 2022
SEPTEMBER 2022
- 2,5 - Labor Day Break No Classes
OCTOBER 2022
- 10 - Native American Day Observance No Classes
- 11 - Inservice No Classes
NOVEMBER 2022
- 11 - Veterans' Day Observance No Classes
- 23 - Compensatory Day No Classes
- 24-25 - Thanksgiving Break No Classes
DECEMBER 2022
- 22-30 - Holiday Break No Classes
JANUARY 2023
- 2 Classes Resume
- 13 - Teacher Work Day No Classes
- 16 - Inservice & Martin Luther King Jr Day Observance No Classes
FEBRUARY 2023
- 6 Inservice No Classes
- 20-21 - Presidents' Day Break No Classes
MARCH 2023
- 10 - Compensatory Day No Classes
APRIL 2023
- 7-10 - Spring Break No Classes
MAY 2023
- 24 Last Day of School (If weather causes school closing, days will be made up at the end of the school year.)
- 21 Graduation
Sioux Falls School District Elementry Schools
Sioux Falls School District Middle Schools
Sioux Falls School District High Schools
MORE: Sioux Falls Public Schools’ Closings and Cancellations Policy
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants