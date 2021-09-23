Sioux Falls Walks ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend

If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is presenting the Sioux Falls "Out of the Darkness" Community Walk this Saturday, September 25, from 11 AM to 4 PM at Levitt at the Falls. Registration is free and begins at 10 AM.

This event will be a full day of hope beginning with an opening ceremony featuring Mayor Paul Ten Haken. There will be an Honor Bead ceremony in recognition of everyone's connection to the cause.

After you work up an appetite doing the walk, grab a delicious lunch at one of the food trucks, and then get ready for an afternoon packed with family games.

You will also find information about how to start conversations with people you love and are concerned about, as well as materials on coping skills and many other mental health resources.

At 5 PM it will be time to cut loose and dance, thanks to Wileys. They are bringing in 3 fantastic bands, Danica Michaels, Spooncat, and Goodroad. They'll keep the celebration going until 9 PM!

The Out of the Darkness Experience is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call 211 here in South Dakota or toll-free at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day.

Source: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

