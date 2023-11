Get our free mobile app

The championship round of South Dakota High School Football is set and games are now scheduled to move to Vermillion November 9-11.

Results are below from the semifinal round with fourteen teams punching their tickets to the Dakota Dome.

Class 11AAA

No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln defeated No. 4 Brandon Valley 28-21

No. 3 O’Gorman defeated No. 2 Harrisburg 49-34

Class 11AA

No. 1 Pierre TF Riggs defeated No. 4 Watertown 35-14

No. 2 Yankton defeated No. 3 Tea Area 33-25

Class 11A

No. 1 Dell Rapids defeated No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian 22-14

No. 2 West Central defeated No. 6 Lennox 57-22

Class 11B

No. 4 Elk Point-Jefferson defeated No. 1 Winner 21-16

No. 6 Hot Springs defeated No. 10 Rapid City Christian 28-10

Class 9AA

No. 1 Parkston defeated No. 4 Hamlin 26-3

No. 3 Howard defeated No. 2 Platte-Geddes 36-0

Class 9A

No. 1 Warner defeated No. 4 Canistota 37-16

No. 7 Deubrook Area defeated No. 3 Philip 18-14

Class 9B

No. 1 Avon defeated No. 4 De Smet 46-19

No. 2 Faulkton Area defeated No. 11 Potter County 42-0

Source: Nate Wek SDPB

Times For Championship Games

9B Thursday, November 9

Avon vs. Faulkton Area – 10:00 AM

9A Thursday, November 9

Warner vs. Deubrook Area – 2:00 PM

9AA Thursday, November 9

Parkston vs. Howard – 7:00 PM

11B November 10

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Hot Springs – 10:00 AM

11A Friday, November 10

Dell Rapids vs. West Central – 2:00 PM

11AA Friday, November 10

Pierre vs. Yankton – 7:00 PM

11AAA Saturday, November 11

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. O’Gorman – 7:30 PM

