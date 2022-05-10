South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Nurses Can Get FREE Crocs!

We all owe our nurse professionals a big THANK YOU for all they do. The folks that make Crocs are showing nurses some love by offering FREE clogs.

Every year National Nurses Week is May 6 – 12.



Crocs is giving away 10,000 free pairs of clogs this week to nurses and healthcare workers in honor of National Nurses Week.

I don't know if Crocs are officially the preferred footwear of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa nurses but if you know any nurses you know that a lot of them prefer to wear the comfy clogs.

At crocs.com they wrote:

“Since the spring of 2020, we’ve donated nearly 1M free pairs of shoes to healthcare heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19.

Most of us today now get to live comfortably thanks to their tireless efforts, but we want to recognize that healthcare professionals are still taking care of our community day in and day out.

We are grateful to those who continue to respond and want to let you know we are still with you.”

If you are a nurse and would like to try and get a “Free Pair for Healthcare” you can get all the Fre Croc details at CROCS.COM.