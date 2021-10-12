South Dakota Ranking in “States Where People Call In Sick Most”

South Dakota workers are known for their great work ethic. But at some time or another, we have all had to call into work and let them know we won't be able to make it in because we are sick.

Calling in sick is not a sign of weakness, it's being considerate of others. Looking out for your personal wellbeing is important and so is being thoughtful of others.

Taking your malady to the workplace means you are taking chances with infecting others. Not cool.

Of course, there are those calling in sick because they would rather go fishing or partied too hard the night before.

So which states have more people calling in sick? The folks at Zippia have come up with a list.

States That Call In Sick The MOST include...

1. Oregon

2. Hawaii

3. Iowa

4. Kansas

5. Minnesota

6. Arkansas

7. New Mexico

8. Wisconsin

9. Nevada

10. Colorado

States That Call In Sick The LEAST include …

North Dakota

South Dakota

West Virginia

Wyoming

Alaska

Maine

Delaware

Rhode Island

Vermont

Zippia says they came up with their conclusions by doing a Google search on “call in sick” which is a common search phrase used by those who intend to call in sick but want to make sure they don’t step on any toes.

And they state that “while we can’t guarantee all these workers call in sick (they might google, shrug, and go forth and sneeze all over the communal office coffee pot after all), it’s a search with loads of “calling in sick” intentions.”

The higher the search volume, the more workers in that state call in sick.