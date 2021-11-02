South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Wife Jean Has Died

Jean Rounds, wife of South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, has passed away after a two-year battle fighting cancer. She was 65 years old.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds posted a statement Tuesday saying, “The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”

Jean Rounds was the first lady of South Dakota when her husband was 31st Governor of the state from 2003 -2011.

Jean leaves behind her husband, four children, and ten grandchildren. Services have yet to be determined.

You can find information on how to send condolences to the Rounds family at rounds.senate.gov/Jean.