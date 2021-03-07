South Dakotans Have the Easiest Commute in the U.S.

How long does it take you to get to work every day? Well, if you live in the state of South Dakota, you have it easier than anywhere else in the country.

According to Stacker, South Dakota is ranked 50th in terms of daily commutes. Not surprisingly, the city of Sioux Falls has the worst commute in the state but compared to other states, it's not bad at all.

Stacker looked at three key factors when determining which states have the worst commutes, those include:

The population of workers ages 16 and up

The mean travel time to work in minutes

Commuters with commutes of 60+ minutes

When looking at the city of Sioux Falls, specifically, the population of working adults is around 92,000, the mean travel time to work in minutes is around 16.8, and the commuters with commutes of 60+ minutes was at 2.5%.

When you compare Sioux Falls to the number one city on this list, the results are pretty striking.

Think it's New York City? Think again. According to Stacker, the worst commute in the entire United States is in Temescal Valley, California. Here's how different its numbers are different from Sioux Falls:

Population of workers ages 16 and up: 10,432

Mean travel time to work in minutes: 51

Commuters with commutes of 60+ minutes: 41.7%

To see the full list of states, and to find out where the worst commutes in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Dakota are, check out the full article from Stacker here.

Story Source: Stacker