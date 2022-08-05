That’s a Big Boy! The Biggest Baby Ever Born in Iowa

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Here in the U.S., the average baby weighs between 5 pounds 11 1/2 ounces and 8 pounds 5 3/4 ounces at birth.

More than 80 percent of all babies are born within this range, but there are always outliers, and some babies are anything but "little" when they're born.

While most babies are between 5 and 8 pounds, occasionally they get much bigger. And you won't believe how big this baby got.

How Big is the Biggest Baby Ever Born in Iowa?

Actually, it's been a little over ten years since it took place.

Asher Stewardson was born in January of 2012, weighing in at almost 14 pounds!

His official weight was 13 pounds 13 ounces. And he wasn't the only big boy in his family. His older brother was also over 12 pounds when he was born.

How unusual is it to see a baby born over 11 pounds? Well, according to hospital officials where the baby was born, there's only about a 1 percent chance of that happening. And it's even rarer to have a baby born as big as Asher was.

Remarkably, Asher's mother gave birth to him, naturally, avoiding getting a C-Section procedure.

According to Pampers website, there are a number of different factors that go into a baby's birth weight:

The length of the pregnancy. Your baby may be bigger if she was born on or after her due date. Babies born earlier than their due dates, particularly if they are born preterm, may be smaller.

Genetics. If you or your partner is tall or large-boned, your baby may be a little larger than average at birth. The same goes if you or your partner are short or petite: Your baby may be smaller than average at birth.

Birth order. If this is not your first baby, she may be larger at birth than your older child was.

-Papmpers Website

Check out this 10-year-old video clip below from ABC News announcing Asher's arrival.

