The Best Haunted Houses in and around Sioux Falls

"It's Halloween, I guess everyone's entitled to one good scare." One of my all-time favorite lines from the 1978 motion picture "Halloween" featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence. Who doesn't love Michael Myers, right?

Now that October has arrived, it will be Halloween before you know it. If you're looking for a few good scares this Halloween season, the Sioux Empire has no shortage of haunted houses, and haunted mazes to check out. Most of them are within driving distance of Sioux Falls.

One of the best-haunted house hidden secrets in my opinion is about 50 miles north of Sioux Falls in Brookings. It's called the Fear Asylum, located at 216 6th Street West.

Get our free mobile app

The Fear Asylum is set in a large mental institution. They boast over-the-top detail and a "very scary" fear factor. It features movie-quality costumes and fx and this particular haunted house is recommended for mature teens and adults. Probably not the haunted house you want to take your little ones to visit. It opens to the public starting on Friday (October 8.) Be prepared, to be scared!

Always a Sioux Falls favorite is Terror 29. Located at 25752 Cottonwood Avenue, Terror 29 has quickly developed the reputation of being one of the best haunted houses in the Sioux Empire. With a fear factor of "scary," Terror 29 is suitable for ages 12 and older. If you're the type of person that loves haunted houses and loves to get scared, Terror 29 is right up your haunted alley. It's open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during October. They also feature a lights out night on Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6th from 7:00 to 10:00 PM.

We certainly cannot forget Sioux Falls most well-known haunted house at the Jaycees Feargrounds.

The Sioux Empire's longest-running haunted house is located out at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Jaycees have had their annual haunted house up and running In the Sioux Empire since 1974. If you're kind of an old-timer like myself, you might remember when it was located on Minnesota Avenue back in the day, in an actual haunted-looking house. Now that was a cool setting. Once they set up shop out at the fairgrounds, the Jaycees have yet to disappoint.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is the perfect haunted house for those of us 10 years and older. With a fear factor of "very scary." Each year the Jaycees feature a different theme for their house. This year's theme is, "Fear High." The spooks with the Jaycees are dying to see you starting Friday (October 8).

If a haunted maze is more your thing, the Sioux Empire has a good one just outside of Harrisburg. The Heartland Country Haunted Maze is located at 27455 Highway 11 near Harrisburg.

The grounds on which the Heartland Country Haunted Maze stands just might be the scariest place on earth. If you're up for a haunted tour, you can take one every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night through (October 24). All ages are welcome.

If you feel like doing a road trip, there are some awesome haunted houses, mazes, and spook trails out in western South Dakota that you can read about here.

Happy Halloween everybody!

Source: South Dakota Haunted Houses

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories