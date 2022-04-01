The Shortest (and Longest) Named Towns in all of South Dakota

When it comes to its towns, the state of South Dakota has a wide variety of unique names. Some hold a special significance, while others were made up almost on the fly.

Some town names are extremely short, and others, especially long. But what are the shortest and longest in the Mount Rushmore State? Thanks to an in-depth study done on every state over at 247wallst.com, we have the answers.

Shortest Named Town

Welcome to Tea sign in Tea, SD

Shortest Town Name? Tea: The shortest town name is located right in the heart of the Sioux Empire. With only three letters in its name, Tea takes the top prize. The city was founded in 1894 and was originally called Byron. However, the town soon realized the name of Byron was already taken.

How they came up with the name Tea is a story in itself.

According to reports from the time, while debating the name for the town, the citizens decided to take a tea break, and the rest is history.

Longest Named Town

Untitled design (14) Credit: Google Maps

Longest Town Name? Wessington Springs: With a whopping 17 letters in its name, Wessington Springs is the longest town name in the state of South Dakota. According to town legend, they get their name from a legendary fur trapper named Wessington. The legend states that Wessington was burned alive and his remains lie where the city park is today. However, no factual evidence backs this claim up and it could just be part of the town's folklore.