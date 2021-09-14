This Sioux Falls ‘Hidden Gem’ is Making Major Changes

Old-time railroad exhibits, new dining, and outdoor development are all part of the plan.

East Sioux Falls is growing and so is one of the city's best in-town getaways.

After marking its tenth anniversary this year, the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum is about to make some big changes that will likely bring in an even larger crowd to the already beloved 'hidden gem'.

According to Pigeon 605, the improvements include both inside and outside developments.

Get our free mobile app

One such improvement centers around the Mabel and Judy Jasper Educational Center. The building originally opened on the arboretum grounds in 2013 but soon has plans to expand its lower level into a demonstration kitchen.

Credit: Pigeon 605

Another planned improvement will highlight the unique history of the East Sioux Falls neighborhood.

The town of East Sioux Falls was originally a quarry town in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. However, it was absorbed into the city of Sioux Falls soon after. The town has a unique story to tell and an educational guide that will soon be put up on the arboretum grounds.

Then in 2023, the City of Sioux Falls is planning on building an East Sioux Falls history plaza, which will be in the shape of an old-fashioned railroad station.

For a full look at many of the planned improvements to the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, visit the article at Pigeon 605 to see a full gallery and a detailed look at what's to come.

Story Source: Pigeon 605