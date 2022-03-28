Three Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Sioux Falls
Three Sioux Falls men are behind bars on multiple charges after they tried to elude authorities in an incident on the city's east side Sunday night (March 27).
According to Dakota News Now, it began about 9:30 PM when Sioux Falls Police spotted a car that was under investigation parked at an east side apartment complex. While police were on the scene another vehicle arrived and when officers went to question the occupants, they fled.
The police report says 19-year-old Abenezer Madebo ran from the car while 18-year-old Ibrahim Konneh and 31-year old Dominic Ladu attempted to hide from authorities. After the men exited their vehicle, police found an eight-ounce bag of marijuana and two handguns.
Officials say all three were eventually found and charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.
Madebo also faces charges for fleeing police, while Ladu was also charged with possession of a firearm by a former violent offender and committing a felony with a firearm.
