Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in South Dakota

Around 1.7 million vehicles are stolen every year in the U.S. And while the state of South Dakota only accounts for a sliver of that overall number, car thieves are still making their presence known in the Mount Rushmore State.

Some vehicles appear to be more valuable to carjackers than others though. In fact, after a glance at the top ten, you might be scratching your head at the top choices.

Keep an eye out if you own any of these ten cars and trucks.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars in South Dakota

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, these are the ten most sought after cars and trucks thieves covet the most in South Dakota:

10) Honda Civic

9) Ford Fusion

8) Pontiac Grand Prix

7) Toyota Camry

6) Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (Tie)

6) Honda Accord (Tie)

5) Dodge Pick-up (Full Size)

5) GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)

4) Chevrolet Malibu

3) Chevrolet Impala

2) Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)

1) Chevy Pick-Up (Full Size)

After seeing this list, the question has to be asked: Is this a victory for Ford or Chevy?

Other neighboring states have different results. In Minnesota the most stolen vehicle is the Honda Civic, however, the Chevy Pick-Up was also the most stolen in Iowa and Nebraska.

To see the full list of which cars are stolen the most in all 50 states, check out this article from nicb.org.

Story Source: Car Insurance Website, NICB Website

