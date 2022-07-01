Good Life: 5 Songs For Summer Fun on the Water
After a little thought, very little, I have put a list of awesome songs you should have on your fun in the water playlist this July 4th weekend.
- 5
PontoonLittle Big Town
I was listening to BobbyCast with Bobby Bones (mornings from 5:00 AM - 9:00 AM on Kickin' Country) and he was talking with the gal that actually co-wrote the song, Natalie Hemby. Now we have had the debate for quite some time if the lyric shouldn't be "Back that Bitch out into the water." Turns out, that's what the lyric originally said. They toned it down for radio. I say, sing it in your head when your backing in the Crownline or Bayliner this weekend. Back that bitch out into the water.
- 4
Good CompanyJake Owen
Again, I have to mention and agree with Bobby Bones. TheJake Owen song "Good Company" is a jam and should be on the list. Plug it in, turn it up and nod your head and thank me later. Love the line about K.C. Masterpiece.
- 3
Bar at the End of the WorldKenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney has about 14 songs that qualify, but just listening to the song makes me want to be a pirate, and wear a t-shirt that says Dead Men Tell No Tales. Oh, and drink half a bottle of his Blue Chair Bay Rum over the course of the afternoon too.
- 2
BeachinJake Own
Jake Owen, you stud! You have another one on the list. Beachin' is B(*^%$n! It sounds great when your putting on a pair of skis, or just pulled over fighting flies and arguing about how good the Minnesota Twins could be if they could bolster up their bullpen and play all their games on the road.
- 1
Rhinestone CowboyGlenn Campbell
This one is a shocker, but if you have it, after the what the heck looks you get from your fellow boaters, they'll all be singing along. Trust me. Trust me! Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell. After, what's best about spending time on the water with friends and getting together with friends is lettting your mind drift, while your boat drifts.
There's been a load of compromisin'
On the road to my horizon
But I'm gonna be where the lights are shinin' on me