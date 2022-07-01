Good Life: 5 Songs For Summer Fun on the Water

5

I was listening to BobbyCast with Bobby Bones (mornings from 5:00 AM - 9:00 AM on Kickin' Country) and he was talking with the gal that actually co-wrote the song, Natalie Hemby. Now we have had the debate for quite some time if the lyric shouldn't be "Back that Bitch out into the water." Turns out, that's what the lyric originally said. They toned it down for radio. I say, sing it in your head when your backing in the Crownline or Bayliner this weekend. Back that bitch out into the water.