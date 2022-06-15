South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees

Eight bands are among the 17 newest members of the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2022 induction ceremony is set for Saturday, September 24 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

CARTWRIGHT BROTHERS (Sioux Falls)

Mark Nelson and Jeff Schwebach have been part of the local music scene for more than 30 years, averaging 100-150 shows a year.

They have released three CDs, including Serious, Peaking at Life, and Halfway to Nowhere.

DESTROYER (Sioux Falls)

Inspired by the name of the 1976 KISS studio album, this band featured Bob Ferrie (vocals), Kevin Ferrie (bass), Mike Freidel and Jeff Thomson (guitars), and Tom Jaines (drums).

They stayed together from 1977 to 1985.

FADED BLUE (Mitchell)

Formed in 1974, the band consisted of Steve Thomas (lead vocal), Cleve Carlson (guitar & vocals), Don Harris (bass & vocals), and Harlan Nielsen (drums). They later added Bob 'Whitey' Walker (guitar), John Mogen (keyboards, sax, flute), and Bob Bego (keyboards).

Over the years Faded Blue played at a number of proms, homecomings, street dances, as well as fraternity and sorority parties.

HIGHWAY CALL BAND (Arlington/Brookings)

Founded as Silver Creek in 1985 by Curt Henry, Gary Thomas, and Mark Close. They were later joined by Jim Juntunen in 1988 and changed their name to The Highway Call Band to more accurately represent the classic rock sound of the band.

The band plays a wide variety of music including classic rock, country rock, classic country, surf, doo-wop, rockabilly, blues, and jazz.

JANITOR BOB & THE ARMCHAIR COWBOYS (Sioux Falls)

Founded in 1991 by drummer Mark Richards and guitarist Pat McIntyre, the band later added guitarist and bassist Jay Janssen.

Over the years, the band has opened for the likes of The Allman Bros, The BoDeans, and 311.

You can catch Janitor Bob's 'Happy Song' every Friday night at 5:00 on B1027.

SPIDER AND THE CRABS (Lawrence, Kansas)

Founded by Steve “Spider” Smith (guitar) and Mike Sollenberger (bass) at the University of Kansas in 1964, the band later added Bob Hanna (organ), Charlie Shoemaker (sax, trumpet, keyboards), Mike Berlau (drums), and Michael 'Spanky' )lead singer).

They went on to open for the Righteous Brothers on tours in the 1960s.

THE YOUNG GENERATION (Parkston)

Founded in 1966 by teenage guitarists Dann Degen, Joel Vetter, and Gary Klatt, the band later added Jerry Neugebauer (lead vocals), Jim Wiegel (guitar), Stan Adkins (bass), Jerry Muhs (drums), and Jim Wudel (drums).

The group was later known for their rose brocade jackets with satin lapels and even incorporated dance steps into some of their songs.

ZAKARIAN (Black Hills)

This western South Dakota group played everything from rock to jazz, country to funk, standards to swing, as well as original tunes. They existed in at least four different versions from 1973 to 1981.

Zakarian members:

(1973-81) Randy Woods

(1973-77) Dave Kramer, Jerry Upton

(1973-74) Gene Leanord, Gary Leis

(1975) Leslie England, Mike Theye

(1976-77) Terry Rathbun, John Lamb

1977-81) Peter Diggins

(1977-80) Marty Weaver

(1978-81) Mike Theye

(1978-80) Holli Hoffman Nichols

(1979-80) Kent Smith

(1981) Butch Zierath, Ralph DeKemper

Other 2022 inductees:

Ballrooms/Venues: Varsity (Vermillion)

Sound/Production: Mike Dresch

Promoter: Winterset Productions/Rapid City – Randy Merrill (Rapid City)

Spirit of the Music: Robert 'Rock'n Bob' Ferrie and John Senn – Iowa R&R Music Association

Music Store: Mollet Music (Yankton)

DJs: John Derek - KSLT

Lifetime Achievement: John Mogen

Special Recognition: Panache Magazine – Rochelle Hagel (Rapid City)

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Youth Battle of the Bands

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 -

3:00 PM - Autograph Session (Open to public, NO TICKETS required)

5:00 PM - Event Doors Open

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Induction Ceremony (Induction concert will feature performances by various inductees)

The event will also feature a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association's mission to celebrate South Dakota rock legends, preserve rock and roll history, and nurture future rock and rollers.

Tickets for the 2022 induction ceremony are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) with tables of ten available for $500.

Top 10 Classic Rock Concert Experiences

Jeff's Album Challenge (Part I)