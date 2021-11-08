Traffic Delays Coming for 6th Street, 41st Street in Sioux Falls

Road construction crews in Sioux Falls are still trying to beat the clock before winter weather sets in.

The city's Public Works Department has four new projects on the schedule this week.

Beginning Monday (November 8) at 8:00 PM, the eastbound lanes of West 41st Street will be closed for utility repairs between South O’Gorman Drive and South Sheldon Lane. Eastbound traffic will be shifted into the center turn lane.

That work will be completed by 6:00 AM, Tuesday (November 9).

Beginning Tuesday (November 9), various lane closures will be in place on East Sixth Street from First Avenue to Weber Avenue to allow for bridge inspection. The lanes closed will vary as the work progresses. Travel will be maintained with one lane in each direction at all times.

This work is anticipated to be completed on or before November 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ash Street and Chambers Street from Fourth Avenue to Cliff Avenue are currently closed for surface repairs.

The work is anticipated to be complete by Tuesday (November 9) at 5:00 PM.

Also, closing Monday (November 8) for surface repairs is Madison Street from Western Avenue to Holly Avenue.

The work is anticipated to be complete by Tuesday (November 9) at 5:00 PM.

